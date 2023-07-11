Mounties seek suspect after assault at Langford restaurant
Mounties are asking the public to help find a suspect in an assault at a Langford restaurant.
The West Shore RCMP were called on July 3 after a reported assault at Browns Socialhouse at 783 Goldstream Ave.
Police say the assault happened around midnight, when the victim confronted a man who left the restaurant with a glass of wine.
The man then left on foot down Goldstream Avenue toward Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect. He is described as a white man between 30 and 35 years old.
He stands approximately five feet, seven inches tall with a stocky, muscular build, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Police say the suspect has dark hair and was wearing a black and beige vertical-striped shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers and a grey and black backpack.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown CalgaryA motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Metro Vancouver seeing 'higher-than-usual' water consumption; residents urged to conserveMetro Vancouver is seeing “higher than usual” water consumption from residents due to the climbing temperatures, as the province warns of worsening drought conditions.
-
Death in northeast Edmonton deemed homicide, cause of death not releasedA suspicious death in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is a homicide, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Father of Ben Stelter to travel to United States after doctors find tumourThe family of Ben Stelter is dealing with another health challenge.
-
Alleged vigilantism on Deer Island 'done out of desperation,' says local MLAA local MLA says the alleged vigilantism on Deer Island was "done out of desperation."
-
Millennium Library safety changes, new taxicab MMIWG training: what happened at city council ThursdayNew training for taxicab drivers, safety improvements at the Millennium Library, and a call to end the city's pandemic working-from-home model – here is a look at some of the items city council tackled on Thursday.
-
Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strikeLabour disputes in Hollywood are impacting the film and television the industry in Vancouver, according to local actors.
-
Stratford man charged after drugs, stolen police badge seizedA Stratford, Ont. man is facing several drug related offences after police executed search warrants at addresses in Stratford and Mitchell on Wednesday.
-
Hiker dies on after falling into canyon in Cypress Provincial ParkA man died after falling into a canyon while hiking in a popular provincial park on the North Shore Thursday, according to authorities.