Mounties seek suspect after indecent act in Comox Valley

Mounties in the Comox Valley are asking the public to help identify a suspect after a reported indecent act in Courtenay, B.C.

The Comox Valley RCMP received a call just before 5 p.m. on June 11 from a woman in Ruth Masters Greenway on Powerhouse Road.

The woman reported that she was walking her dog when she said hello to a man who was also walking along the trail.

She saw the man again later but this time he was performing an indecent act, she said.

The witness told police she saw the man leave the area in a small, black car.

The suspect was described as wearing a short-sleeve, button-up shirt with a beige and yellow flower pattern. He was wearing loose-fitting beige shorts that came down to his knees, police said.

The Comox Valley RCMP released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday with the hope that someone can identify the man.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-8997.