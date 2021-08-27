Mounties seek suspect in alleged armed robbery in Innisfail, Alta.

Innisfail RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an incident that allegedly took place at a convenience store.

Officials say they were alerted to the scene at the business, located at 5107 50 St. in Innisfail, at about 11:23 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Officers, along with an RCMP police dog unit, responded and soon determined that a lone male suspect entered the store, armed with a weapon.

The suspect, who was wearing a white face covering, threatened a customer and employee in the store, demanding cash.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Neither victim was harmed in the incident. Police were unable to located the suspect, despite extensive patrols of the area immediately afterwards.

Officials say the suspect is male, tall with a medium build, He was seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts, black and white running shoes, gloves and a pair of glasses.

(Supplied/RCMP)

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.