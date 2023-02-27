Mounties seek suspect in ski-trail assault

Authorities are looking to the public for information that could help them find a suspect in connection with an alleged assault over the weekend.

Officials sayCochrane RCMP officers were called to respond to a report of an assault on a ski trail in Bragg Creek around 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Police say the male victim needed hospital treatment as a result of the attack.

RCMP are seeking information on the suspect, who was believed to be part of a group of at least two others.

They are described as:

Having an average build;

Having a light complexion;

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9");

Having grey stubble on their face; and

Wearing a blue and white ski jacket and a grey toque at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 780-851-8000 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.