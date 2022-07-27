Mounties seek witnesses in violent confrontation involving boaters on B.C. river
Chilliwack Mounties are appealing for the occupants of a jet boat that was involved in a confrontation on the Vedder River Sunday afternoon to come forward and tell their side of the story.
Video posted on social media shows the propelled boat travelling down the river at high speed, before coming to a sudden stop.
That’s when three men get off, before one of them is seen kicking and punching a fisherman on the shore.
“It is concerning,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent. “There’s speculation as to what led up to this altercation, and that is one of things the investigation team is looking to clarify.”
When the men get back on the jet boat moments later, the victim is shown slowly getting back on his feet.
“Any times there’s incidents of physical violence, we certainly don’t condone those actions,” said Sargent.
Mounties have received several tips, but are asking other witnesses, or anyone who might have video of the violent altercation to come forward.
The Vedder River is a popular attraction, and police "want to make sure that people can share it without these types of incidents happening,” Sargent said.
-
Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl: JudgeA judge has found Christopher Duke guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Regina.
-
Airdrie man faces charges after crashing truck twice Wednesday nightAn Airdrie man faces charges after allegedly crashing a silver Dodge truck into a light pole in an Airdrie neighbourhood Wednesday night.
-
Woman transported to hospital after crash on Hwy 401A woman has been transported to hospital after an SUV pulling a camper lost control and rolled on Highway 401 eastbound near Homer Watson Boulevard.
-
Fewer people visiting N.B. ERs, but staffing shortages so severe system can’t keep up: advocatesOver the last month, long wait times, closed emergency departments and two deaths have exposed the pressure on emergency health care in New Brunswick – some say, like never before.
-
Woman robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth, N.S.: Halifax policeHalifax Regional Police is investigating a robbery that happened in Dartmouth Wednesday night.
-
Inflation fears loom large in contract talks between Steelworkers, Algoma SteelWith the collective agreement set to expire at the end of the month, Algoma Steel says it is offering workers a raise of 10.6 per cent over three years.
-
Man dies after shooting in northern AlbertaA 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodland Cree First Nation earlier this week.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault investigationWindsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
-
This Sask. park was named a hidden gem by Scouts CanadaA Saskatchewan park has been named a hidden gem for camping by Scouts Canada following a survey of its members.