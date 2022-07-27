Mounties seek witnesses in violent confrontation on B.C. river
Chillliwack Mounties are appealing for the occupants of a jet boat that was involved in a confrontation on the Vedder River Sunday afternoon to come forward and tell their side of the story.
Video posted on social media shows the propelled boat travelling down the river at high rate of speed, before coming to a sudden stop.
That’s when three men get off, before one of them is seen kicking and punching a fisherman on the shore.
“It is concerning,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent. “There’s speculation as to what led up to this altercation, and that is one of things the investigation team is looking to clarify.”
When the men get back on the jet boat moments later, the victim is shown slowly getting back on his feet.
“Any times there’s incidents of physical violence, we certainly don’t condone those actions,” said Sargent.
Mounties have received several tips, but are asking other witnesses, or anyone who might have video of the violent altercation to come forward.
The Vedder River is a popular attraction, and police "want to make sure that people can share it without these types of incidents happening,” Sargent said.
