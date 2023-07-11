Mounties seize drugs, weapons in View Royal traffic stop

Mounties in View Royal arrested a 39-year-old man during a traffic stop after he revealed a cache of drugs in his backpack while retrieving his driver's licence.

West Shore RCMP officers pulled over a Chevrolet truck associated to a driver who was wanted for outstanding warrants while they were near Adams Place on June 20.

A statement from police says the driver opened his backpack to retrieve his licence and unintentionally revealed a large quantity of drugs to the officers.

The driver was not the man police were looking for and he had no outstanding warrants, the RCMP said. However, police are recommending drug-trafficking charges in the case.

Officers seized approximately 10 ounces of suspected cocaine, five ounces of suspected methamphetamine, several suspected fentanyl pills, and more than $2,000 cash, according to police.

Officers also seized bear spray, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton and several knives from within the truck, police said.