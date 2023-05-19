Mounties seize fentanyl, arrest 2 in Langford for suspected drug trafficking

Two people are facing possible drug charges after they were pulled over in a vehicle in Langford on Tuesday.

West Shore RCMP bike patrol officers stopped the Ford Ranger near the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road when they noticed the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Police say the officers found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle within reach of the driver. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The RCMP say a further search of the pickup truck turned up evidence of drug trafficking.

The officers seized 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, 20 millilitres suspected GHB, $1,500 in cash and a can of bear spray.

Other drug trafficking materials, including drug packaging, were also found in the truck, police said.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and were later released from police custody pending further investigation.

"Though the province of B.C. has decriminalized small amounts of certain illegal substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, it is illegal to have these substances in a vehicle where they are readily accessible to the driver," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement Friday.