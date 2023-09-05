Mounties, SPCA rescue injured beaver in Langford

Mounties came to the rescue of an injured beaver in Langford on Tuesday.

West Shore RCMP officers were called to a report of an injured beaver in the middle of the street on Millstream Road near the Bear Mountain Parkway around 6:15 a.m.

The adolescent female beaver would not get out of the way of vehicles and it was suspected she may have been struck by a car, police said in a release.

The beaver was "very distressed, shaking, and could not seem to walk," according to the RCMP.

The officers contacted animal control services and the B.C. SPCA's Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), and learned that the beaver definitely required medical assistance, police said.

"However, due to the early hour, no one was available to come and collect her," according to police.

The officers used a dog-control snare and a tarp to get the beaver into the police car.

"The beaver was quite upset so great care had to be taken to both avoid causing her any further injury, and also to keep her from biting the officers," the West Shore RCMP said.

The beaver was taken to Wild ARC in Metchosin, where staff were standing by to provide medical attention.

"These officers took it upon themselves to go above and beyond and ensure that the beaver received the best possible chance at survival," West Shore RCMP Const. Andrew Matheson said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the beaver was reportedly in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.