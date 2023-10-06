Mounties still searching for truck driver in crash that killed Alta. mom of 7

Five days after a crash killed a mother of seven in northern Alberta, RCMP released images of a truck whose driver they are still trying to track down.

Officers initially reported the semi was red but said Friday further investigation suggests it was white, was pulling a flatbed with industrial equipment and had a circular symbol on the door.

Mounties have stopped short of publicly accusing the driver of any wrongdoing but have repeatedly said they need to speak with him.

"We're really just trying to get in touch with the driver of the vehicle to get more information with regards to what he could have seen during this event," Cpl. Matthew Howell said on Tuesday.

Police closed Highway 44 near Hondo, Alta., at around 6 p.m. Sunday following the crash that killed 60-year-old Jill Didzena.

Didzena was on her way home to Bushe River, near High Level, at the time.

Nichole Didzena said her younger sister was in the vehicle during the crash and saw two pipes fall off a semi trailer and bounce on the road. She said Jill swerved to miss them, leading to the crash.

"That load wasn't secured. Something happened there," Nichole said.

"My mother deeply loved her children so it was no surprise to me that she had swerved to save my little sister's life."

Anyone with information or who can identify the truck is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3999 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

