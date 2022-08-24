Mounties to remain on Salt Spring Island after search for firearm

Residents of Salt Spring Island can expect to see a larger-than-usual police presence over the next few days as police continue to investigate a firearms complaint.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a property on Stewart Road on Tuesday with the assistance of the emergency response team and the Vancouver Island general investigation section.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said the additional officers will remain on the island for the next few days to further the firearm investigation.

"Members of the public likely noticed the large police presence, including the use of specialized vehicles on their roads, and the RCMP helicopter overhead," Sgt. Chris Manseau with the B.C. RCMP said Wednesday.

"The search warrant execution was conducted without incident, and there was no threat to the public," he added.

One person was arrested during the search and was released without charge.