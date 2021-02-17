Canadians between the ages of four and 14 have been asked to help name the country's future RCMP police dogs.

Thirteen German shepherd puppies will be born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta., later this year.

The centre is encouraging children to be original and imaginative in their name submissions but to also bear in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.

According to a release on Wednesday, the hope is that the chosen names will serve these young pups well in their careers.

However, if your name is not chosen by the PDSTC this time around, it will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

CONTEST STIPULATIONS

If you plan to submit a name, there are contest rules to follow: the name must start with the letter P, can’t have more than nine letters, and should be one or two syllables.

Contestants must live in Canada.

Each winner will receive a laminated photo of the puppy they name, a plush toy dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Entries must be submitted online by March 18. Winning names will be announced April 28 on the RCMP website.