Mounties warn of fraud phone calls targeting Alta. residents

If you've received a phone call from someone claiming to be associated with the Chestermere RCMP but is asking for personal information, authorities say you need to be cautious.

RCMP have been notified that fraudsters are fooling residents into believing legitimate calls are being made from the Chestermere detachment.

The process, known as 'spoofing', is when caller ID or call display results are manipulated to show trusted numbers rather than unknown ones.

"This tricks people into answering the call and believing they are speaking with a trusted source," officials said in a release.

By doing this, fraudsters aim to gather personal information from victims as well as, in some cases, trick them into handing over money.

Chestermere RCMP say all of these calls are phony and anyone who receives one should hang up immediately.

"Police services in Canada, including the RCMP, do not contact individuals via email or telephone for the purpose of collecting fines or money. Don't give out personal information on unsolicited calls such as your name, address, date of birth, SIN or credit card information," RCMP said.

Other tips to consider when you receive a questionable phone call:

Legitimate government agencies and businesses never ask for payments to be made in gift cards or prepaid credit cards;

If you recognize the government agency calling you, look up their official phone number online and call them directly to determine if the issue is real;

Never share any personal information such as your name, address or SIN number over the phone and;

Recognize the signs of fraud by learning more about the schemes on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Canada Revenue Agency's websites.

Furthermore, anyone who has received similar telephone calls is urged to report them to police and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or through its website.