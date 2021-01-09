Mounties in Whistler are asking backcountry skiers who were on Cowboy Ridge Saturday afternoon to get in touch with them after a size three avalanche there.

In a tweet, Whistler RCMP asked anyone who was in the area around the time the avalanche occurred at 3:15 p.m. - or who was still in the area - to call them.

Police followed up that request with another tweet explaining that they are working to ensure "all parties who were in that area" are accounted for.

Brad Sills of Whistler Search and Rescue told CTV News Vancouver that three alpine skiers were rescued from the surface after the avalanche and that no one was injured.

A total of 16 search and rescue personnel responded to the area, where several avalanches have been triggered in recent days.

Whistler avalanche forecaster Wayne Flann told CTV News "there's been a lot of activity" in the Cowboy Ridge area lately.

Flann posted a photo of a size 2.5 avalanche that was triggered on Thursday in the same area.