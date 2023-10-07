Mountjoy Farmers Market extends season to the end of the month

Traditionally, the Mountjoy Farmers Market comes to an end on Thanksgiving weekend in Timmins, but with the success it experienced this season, a decision's been made to extend it.

Organizers said, 46 vendors have consistently participated every weekend.

“People are demanding their produce and they’re selling lots and there’s a lot of public here every Saturday so why not continue a little bit longer,” said Rock Whissell, president of the Porcupine District Agricultural Society.

“We decided to add three more weeks and we’ll see how it goes.”

Many regulars told CTV News they are happy about the extension.

“It’s a big town but it’s a small community at the same time, you get to know all the vendors," said Marie-Soleil Allaire of Timmins.

HOLIDAY FAVOURITES

Fresh turkeys are a popular choice at the market this week, some weighing more than 30 pounds.

"They're flying off the shelf even if they don't have feathers," said Marcel Forget, owner of Rubber Boot Farm.

Forget practices regenerative farming on Jaguar Drive in Timmins and begins planning for Thanksgiving in February.

“We have to order our feed, prebook our abattoir dates, order our chicks... it’s a long commitment that all gears up to today," he said.

Other holiday ingredients are also a draw on Saturday.

"We're going to make a pumpkin pie with our pumpkins," said Natalie Doyle from Edmonton, Alta. who's in town visiting.

“Delicata is a certain type of winter squash, but what makes it really special is that skin is edible so you can roast the whole thing whole," said Luke Dinan, the owner of Grey Wolf Gardens, based in Cochrane.

Dinan said he has decided to participate in the additional markets since he still has produce to sell.

"We’ll have our lettuce, we’ll have sprouts, we’ll have onions, potatoes, carrots, beets, some celeriac and a few other different things like storage kohlrabi, something you can’t get at the grocery store," he Dinan.

The addition of the pavilion has also contributed to the market's success and organizers think they will launch next season after the Victoria Day long weekend in May instead of in June.