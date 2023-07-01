iHeartRadio

Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed to quell 5th night of riots


Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France's Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday to bury a 17-year-old whose killing by police has triggered days of rioting and looting across the nation.
