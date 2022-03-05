Mourners demand justice for young woman killed at UBC Okanagan campus

A stirring, standing-room-only funeral was held Saturday for security guard Harmandeep Kaur, who was fatally attacked in Kelowna last weekend.

As the 24-year-old was remembered for her generosity, compassion and determination, several speakers also called for justice.

“No one deserves this, but definitely not her,” said family friend Kuljit Pabla. “Who wants to lose their child the way they lost their child? It’s just so senseless, so devastating. She was such a nice, beautiful person.”

Kaur, who worked part time as a security guard at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus, was attacked the morning of Feb. 26 while doing an overnight shift. Her injuries were so severe, she died in hospital.

A man who also worked on campus was arrested under the Mental Health Act.

Most of her family lives in Squamish, and that’s where Saturday’s service was held.

Among the attendees was Kaur’s cousin Amrit Pal Singh, who came with her to Canada from India in 2015. They had long planned to get their permanent residency, and then travel back to India to visit family.

“Now she’s gone, I have to go by myself,” said Singh, choking back tears.

The funeral comes exactly one week after she was killed, and follows a campus vigil that was attended by an estimated 500 people.

“Her light was very bright, but cut too short,” said Pabla. “She was a beautiful soul, she was very ambitious, and as you can see from everyone who has known her, she’s a go-getter, but she did it the right way.”