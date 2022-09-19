Mourners pay respect to the Queen at New Westminster memorial

Schools and many businesses were closed across the province Monday as British Columbians paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

In Metro Vancouver, people are taking the opportunity to visit landmarks bearing royal names.

Dozens of mourners visited a makeshift memorial at Queen’s Park in New Westminster.

It has grown exponentially in size since the first bouquet of flowers was laid there 10 days ago. As the Queen was finally laid to rest, even more people dropped by Monday morning.

“Honestly, what a tremendous woman. She was the strongest woman and I really respect that,” said Roslynne, a New Westminster resident.

Those sentiments were echoed in many of the notes left at the memorial.

New Westminster residents paid tribute with salutes, flowers, letters and even a bear with a marmalade sandwich.

“It's a super close-knit community and that's something that's so beautiful about this town. And so it doesn’t surprise me. I think it's a beautiful way to come together as a community and recognize,” said Tsion Muletu, as she admired the display.

B.C. schools were closed Monday.

Grade 2 teacher Christina Marino said it was necessary to give students the chance to mourn in their own way.

“In terms of our students, we talked about how she is the head of state, and how she was important to our development of our rules and regulations and also about our currency and how that might impact change,” said Marino.

She took a photo of the memorial to show her class.

“I think it's important to recognize these special events in our day, and whatever way you choose to mourn is your decision. But yeah, I think it was needed,” she added.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband visited the park back in May 1971.

Visitors who dropped by Monday remembered her as a role model.

“She had gone through so much and whether we know it or not, I think I, I sort of looked at her for the proper type of mindset to approach different things,” said Moira Chow, a mourner.

“I guess losing her is like losing a part of history, a part of me."

As the many days of mourning come to a close, some are now turning their focus to the future.

“I don't know how I feel about a male going into power, to be honest. I kind of think that's like taking a step back now, obviously, that's just the way it's gonna work out. Like that's what happens, but I don't know how I feel about that,” said Poonam Deol, a park visitor.

The memorial is expected to remain in place for several more days.