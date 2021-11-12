MOVE 100 becomes Ottawa’s Christmas music station

It’s time to get in the Christmas spirit, Ottawa. On Friday at 4 p.m., MOVE 100 flipped the switch to become Ottawa’s Christmas music station.

It’s the earliest date yet that the station is switching to all Christmas music, all the time.

This is the time of year when we start decorating, shopping local for gifts and get into all things Christmas," said Stuntman Stu of MOVE 100 Mornings with Stu, Angie and Janel. "Move 100 will be there with all your favourites!"

“The excitement around the holidays this month has been incredible,” said Brittany Thompson-Grunig, regional program director of local radio for Ottawa & Eastern Ontario. “Ever since November 1st my inbox has been flooded with listeners asking ‘Is it happening, when is happening, can it happen early?’”

The station is also launching a brand new contest, 30 Days of Giveaways. Every weekday at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. they are giving away cash.

“On Monday, we are announcing another new contest that will be very special for those hoping to get together with loved ones this Christmas,” Thompson-Grunig said.

Once again this year, Santa will check in on weekday mornings with Stuntman Stu, Angie and Janel. And Behind the Christmas Hits with Drew Savage will bring fun facts about favourite hits throughout the week as well as a brand new weekend countdown.

MOVE 100 is Ottawa's CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION!✨��������



Music��, contests��, & calls from Santa himself�� We are your station for all things Christmas!✨



Find us on your radio dial at 100.3, stream us on the @iHeartRadioCA app, or just ask for us on your smart speaker!��❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/efdQG3sHwD

The MOVE stations in Kingston and Brockville are also flipping to 24/7 Christmas music as of 4 p.m. Friday.

“We are ready to get out and celebrate with everyone and are thrilled to know how much joy this is bringing our loyal listeners!” said Thompson-Grunig.

The switch to Christmas music means it's time to think about the season of giving. So what would Stu like for Christmas?

"If my wife is reading this...a new Hybrid F150 from Barrhaven Ford," he said.