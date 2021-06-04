Move 100's Stuntman Stu and Angie kick off birthday celebrations with a $100,000 donation announcement to CHEO

Move 100's Stuntman Stu and Angie Poirier wanted to celebrate their birthday by putting an emphasis on kids and this weekend's CHEO Telethon.

Ottawa's Brian Alkerton delivered a big gift Friday morning to kick off the celebrations.

Stu, Angie and Janel Steeper had been teasing a "Big Birthday Surprise" on Move Mornings on Move 100 to celebrate Stu and Angie's birthday.

At 7:30 a.m., Alkerton announced a $100,000 donation to the fundraising campaign in support of mental health services at CHEO. The fundraising campaign was started two weeks ago by OSEG communications manager Chris Hofley.

"I saw on Twitter you posting about being willing to get tattooed with something I know you hate, Hawaiian pizza with extra pineapple, if someone was willing to step up and make a $100,000 donation to CHEO," said Alkerton.

"So, I'm doing that."

The surprise donation kicked off CHEO Day on Move 100, raising money for CHEO ahead of Sunday's CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa.

Stu, Angie and Janel were stunned by the generous donation for CHEO. Angie told Alkerton he gets to choose the Hawaiian pizza tattoo that Stu will get.

"Stu we're going to be going for a Hawaiian pizza, with ham, and I'm requesting extra pineapple."

Stu said he would get a tattoo of a Hawaiian pizza if Hofley's fundraising campaign in support of CHEO mental health services raised $100,000.

@StuntmanStu & @AngiePoirier Birthday surprise! It's @CHEO day on MOVE 100! Thanks to @alkerton cc: @chrishofley @ctvottawa @janelsteeper https://t.co/wjs7IlcqCg

Thanks for Alkerton's donation, the fundraising campaign has raised more than $215,000.

Angie said the two wanted to use their birthday this year to put an emphasis on the CHEO Telethon weekend.

"It's all about the kids," said Angie. "We want the emphasis on the kids. We are parents too, we know this has been a horrible year for these kids who need mental health services and supports. That's where the whole Chris Hofley community campaign came from."

Hofley started the fundraising campaign in support of mental health services at CHEO on May 21, when he said he would get a haircut if $1,000 was raised.

The campaign has seen Coun. Tim Tierney and TSN 1200's Steve Lloyd get haircuts after fundraising goals were met. CTV News at Five anchor Matt Skube will shave his head on Monday after $75,000 was raised.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will dye her hair after the campaign surpassed $80,000, while Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna dyed her hair green after $70,000 was raised.

Move 100's Katherine Dines will be shaving her hair at 5 p.m. Friday after the campaign reached $200,000.

To support the campaign, visit https://cheofoundation.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.personalcampaign&participantid=26401

CHEO DAY ON MOVE 100

Move 100 is celebrating Stu and Angie's Birthday with CHEO Day ahead of Sunday's CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa.

You're invited to donate to CHEO all day through the CHEO Foundation website.