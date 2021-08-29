Move-in weekend at Nipissing University Residence

It was a busy weekend at Nipissing University’s campus as students moved into the three different residence buildings.

“It’s exciting, all the people here seem super friendly and great, and the atmosphere and environment is just wonderful. Everybody is it excited and nervous to move in but I think it will be a great year,” said second year student Owen Woodall.

“It is really nice, my Don on my floor is really sweet. They have activities planned online for us, which is really fun. We got to meet some new people outside and get together,” said first year student Talia Florence.

University officials told CTV News students safety is the number one priority and said all students living in residence have covid-19 protocol they must follow.

“We’re not allowing anyone to move between residences or even bring in outside guests,” said Cole Maddin a residence Don.

“Here we’re at the Chancellor House, only Chancellor students are allowed being here. Even if you’re in another residence, you can’t come in here. Even dawns can’t go in between residences,” he added.

The school year begins in just over a week, and recently Nipissing announced anyone attending the campus must be double vaccinated.