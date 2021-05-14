Move over sign wars, new pandemic challenge

A downtown Windsor business owner is looking to attract vaccinated customers once the current provincial stay-at-home order expires and is challenging other store owners to do the same.

Renaldo Agostino of Turbo Espresso Bar. He says his cafe will offer a free coffee to anyone who can show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination should things reopen on June 2. He's challenging Tim Hortons and Starbucks to do the same.

“It’s the Canadian thing to do,” adds Agostino who says all people have to do is show digital or paper proof of their first vaccination and a cup of coffee is on the house. “I think anything we can do to get more needles in arms. Clearly, we can see that that is the difference maker. Our neighbours (stateside) have shown us that it is what it is.”

Across the border, vaccination incentives are gaining in popularity. Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to people who are vaccinated and in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine says the state will give away millions of dollars and full scholarships to vaccinated children through special lotteries.

Agostino tells CTV News “I think as more people get vaccinated and people come to realize that their neighbours are okay, their friends are okay, their cousins, everyone who has got it is okay, I think they’re going to say you know what? It’s for the betterment of society.”

“We’re not far. We’re so close to the finish line and it’s just so important that everybody gets a shot,” he adds.