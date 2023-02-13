Move over! The OPP is targeting drivers who fail to yield to first responders

The Ontario Provincial Police have begun a program to target drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles.

Since Christmas, the OPP has dealt with a number of near-miss encounters with drivers on area roads and highways in the community.

The ‘Move Over Law’ law was enacted in 2003, three years after Chatham-Kent OPP pulled over a vehicle suspected to be involved in an armed robbery in Windsor. A transport truck drove into three police cruisers on the scene — in addition to the suspect vehicle and the five people standing on the shoulder of the highway.

All persons were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sgt. Margaret Eve was airlifted to London but passed away two days later.

The ‘move over’ law requires drivers to provide space for police, EMS, firefighters and persons at the side of the road. If it’s safe to do so, drivers should move over to a lane thereby providing the necessary space for emergency personnel and pedestrians.

Const. Steven Duguay, Essex County media relations officer, is hopeful that the new law and enforcement of it will drastically reduce future roadside injuries and fatalities.

"If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, with their flashing lights on - the first thing you need to do is to start to slow down,” said Const. Duguay.

“Look around your surroundings, seeing if you can make a safe lane change. If you can't slow your speed down."

Failure to adhere to the new law could result in a stiff fine. A first conviction results in a fine between $490 and $2,000 plus 3 demerit points.

A second conviction could result in six months in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.