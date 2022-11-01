Movember kicks off annual campaign for men's health
Tuesday marked the start of Movember, a campaign that raises money and awareness for men’s health.
For the month of November, men are asked to grow and groom a moustache and to start conversations around prostrate and testicular cancers, as well mental health.
One in eight Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to the Movember campaign, while testicular cancer in the most common cancer among young men.
The charity also says that around the world one man dies by suicide every minute.
The Movember event started in Australia in 2003 with other countries joining over time as Canada did in 2007, raising millions of dollars to help men stay healthy.
Virgin Mornings Victoria radio host Johnny Novak registered as a "Mo Bro" in 2022, something he said he has done for over a decade.
Novak has pledged to run 10 kilometres every day this month in hopes of raising $1,000.
He said he made the commitment after realizing he was struggling with his own mental health.
Anyone interested in donating to Novak's campaign can do so here.
