Movie director returns to his hometown of Orillia to film his latest production

The City of Orillia has been the backdrop of an upcoming comedy movie over the past three weeks.

Film director Sean Cisterna returned to his hometown for the production of his latest movie, 'Boy City.'

"It's a nice feeling to come back and be working with the same people you grew up with," said Cisterna.

'Boy City' revolves around a group of friends in their mid-30s attempting to make it in the boy band industry.

The Orillia native said that after reading the script, he knew his hometown would be a perfect fit to move production with its diverse locations, like the waterfront, neighbours, and modern and historic architecture.

"One thing about shooting in a small community is that you draw on those personal relationships to get us into certain locations," Cisterna said from the set Wednesday afternoon.

One of the locations filmed was Creative Nomad Studios in the heart of the Sunshine City.

"It was so perfect because we've been in lockdown." The president of the studio, Anitta Hamming, said Cisterna utilized several spots in the building and allowed her to make a brief cameo in the film.

"It was exciting, it was interesting," said Hamming.

Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said the film would help stimulate the local economy following a challenging year and a half.

"Especially as we work our way out of the pandemic. We are looking for many ways to bring our economy back to where it was before and maybe beyond, and certainly, this is an indication that it is happening," the mayor said.

With filming wrapping up, many of the movie's crew members said they made memories in Orillia that would last a lifetime.

"It's been such a joy being up here, especially during this time of the year everyone has been so accommodating," said 'Boy City' screenwriter and lead actor Matthew Karzis.

"It's been really cool to explore Orillia as well as work here," said Mariah Owen, the film's producer.

'Boy City' is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022.