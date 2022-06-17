iHeartRadio

Movie shoot in Exchange District to close street Friday night

(File image)

A movie shoot in the Exchange District will close a street leading into the weekend.

The city said King Street from Notre Dame Avenue to McDermot Avenue will be closed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a film production. It said the street is set to reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

While the east sidewalk will stay open, the city said Transit will be rerouted during the closure. 

