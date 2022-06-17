Movie shoot in Exchange District to close street Friday night
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
A movie shoot in the Exchange District will close a street leading into the weekend.
The city said King Street from Notre Dame Avenue to McDermot Avenue will be closed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday for a film production. It said the street is set to reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
While the east sidewalk will stay open, the city said Transit will be rerouted during the closure.
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflationSouth Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipeAuthorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
One-tank trips: Ottawa to Brockville and back on a single tankLocated just south of Ottawa along Highway 401, west of the 416, Brockville is a bustling burg on the shores of the St. Lawrence. This town, just an hour’s drive from downtown Ottawa, offers lots to see, do, and taste.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for CalgaryThe watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sureWhen a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown HamiltonFire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
As food prices soar, farmers say they're not being paid moreThe soaring cost of food means Canadians are paying more for meat, fruits and vegetables, but that money isn’t making its way back to farmers.