Movie shoot prompts street closures in Winnipeg over the weekend

Film production in Winnipeg this weekend is prompting several streets and sidewalks in Winnipeg to close beginning on Friday.

According to the City of Winnipeg, Eastbound Provencher Boulevard at the St. Joseph intersection will be closed intermittently on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight to accommodate the production.

The eastbound curb lane and middle lane on Provencher Boulevard, from St. Joseph Street to Langevin Street, will be closed Saturday from 6 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m. The westbound curb lane on Provencher from St. Joseph Street to Langevin Street will also be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

In addition to the street closures, there will be intermittent and staggered sidewalk closures on Provencher through the weekend, with alternating sidewalk closures on the north sidewalk west of Rue Aulneau, and on the south sidewalk east of Rue Aulneau.

The city says drivers should find alternate routes and allow for more time to get to their destination.

COLONY STREET

The closures on Provencher aren’t the only roads or sidewalks closing this weekend.

The city says Northbound Colony Street from Portage Avenue to Webb Place will close starting Friday at 6 p.m. The closure is due to building construction in the area, and it will be in place until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Access for pedestrians will be restricted along the east sidewalk on this section of Colony Street during the closure, the city said.

The city is also closing the off-ramp from southbound Century Street/Route 90 to southbound Queen Street for road construction on Saturday. The closure will start at 5 a.m. and will be in effect until Sunday at 11 p.m. Traffic looking to access Portage Avenue.