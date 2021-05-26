'Moving in the right direction': COVID-19 cases on steady decline across Simcoe Muskoka

COVID-19 case counts remain on a slow and steady decline across Simcoe Muskoka, with 29 new infections confirmed Wednesday.

Case counts have been trending downward since vaccinations ramped up and restrictions tightened last month.

According to the health unit, weekly case numbers dropped by 12 per cent last week compared to the week prior. Health officials reported just over 300 infections for the week of May 16. So far this week, the health unit has confirmed 68.

The region's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, says the dip in cases is a reason for cautious optimism.

"We continue moving in the right direction," Dr. Gardner said.

The region's top doctor attributes the rising number of vaccinated residents to the decline in case numbers.

Nearly half of all Simcoe Muskoka adults received their first COVID-19 vaccine, while over five per cent have had both shots.

Children 12 and older are also now eligible to have an appointment to get the shot booked through the provincial portal.

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka's vaccination program is available here.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,095 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 23 virus-related deaths.

The province confirmed more than 135,000 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 8.3 million shots.