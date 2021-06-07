iHeartRadio

'Moving in the right direction': WECHU reports more than 305,000 doses administered across Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 428 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,664 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,071 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 3 cases are community acquired
  • 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,875 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 260,551 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 305,545 doses have been administered to WEC residents