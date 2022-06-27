Moving scam victims out thousands of dollars as police search for third suspect

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a third suspect wanted in connection with a moving scam that costed customers thousands of dollars.

Police said they have already arrested two men in connection with the scam after executing warrants in the Bellamy Road and Progress Avenue area.

Police allege the two men were operating several budget-moving companies under various names, and that customers were provided with a low-cost contract for moving their belongings.

Once the items were loaded onto a track, the men would allegedly contact the customers making a demand for more money. The customers would be forced to pay the inflated prices, which police say were in the thousands of dollars.

Police said that customers who were unable to pay had their belongings held in an undisclosed warehouse and were charged storage fees.

The scammers allegedly operated the businesses under various names, including 12282569 Canada Inc., O'Canada Movers, Roadway Moving and Storage Inc., Safebound Moving and Storage Inc., Canadian Principle Movers, All You Can Move, Right on Track Moving, New Vision Moving, and Greenway Moving.

Police said two 30-year-olds both of Toronto were charged with four counts of false pretence, four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of mischief over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators said Monday they have identified another person wanted in connection with the scam, a 27-year-old woman named Amethyst Jones of Toronto.

Police said they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her. She is described as five-foot-eight-inches in height, weighing 175 pounds, with a medium-dark complexion, and long dark braided hair with blonde highlights.

Officers said they have recovered a substantial amount of personal items believed to be from victims.

“It will take some time to sort through them and return them to their owners,” police said in a news release. “Victims can claim these items by contacting investigators at 416-808-4100.”

Anyone with information related to the incidents is also asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.