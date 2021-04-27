MP and MPP charged for attending service at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.

Independent MP Derek Sloan and independent MPP Randy Hillier are the latest to be charged under Ontario's Reopening Act, for attending a defiant church service in Aylmer, Ont. on Sunday.

Sloan, the MP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, and Hillier, the MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, were among dozens of maskless parishioners who attended an indoor service at the Church of God Restoration.

In a YouTube video posted by the church, both Sloan and Hillier are called upon to give short speeches by Pastor Henry Hildebrandt.

“There is no foundation on which we can build than Jesus Christ our rock, our Lord and our saviour. God bless you and God bless Canada,” said Sloan in the video.

“It brings tears to ones eyes to see so many people,” Hillier added.

Police have not released the names of those charged, instead they have released their age, gender, and place of residence.

They include summons for a 36-year-old Stirling, Ont. man and a 63-year-old Perth, Ont. man, as of Monday evening. Sloan, 36, is from Stirling and Hillier, 63, from Perth.

The charges could result in fines up to $100,000 with a minimum fine of $10,000.

CTV News London has reached out to Sloan and Hillier separately for comment and are awaiting a response.

Additional charges were laid against a 60-year-old man from Pelham, Ont., a 38-year-old woman from London, Ont., a 57-year-old man from Aylmer and a 26-year-old man also from Aylmer.

On Sunday dozens of people were inside the church without masks and without social distancing. Roughly 200 cars were seen in the parking lot.

Kristen Nagle was also in attendance. She was terminated with cause from working as a neonatal nurse back in November for organizing and attending anti-lockdown protests in Canada and America.

A 52-year-old woman from Shakespeare turned herself into police on Monday after a warrant was issued for obstructing police in a incident following the service.

A 20-year-old from Perth East Township was also charged with obstructing police and a 58-year-old male from Perth East Township was charged with assault after he allegedly aggressively charged at a reporter.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The six people charged under the Reopening Ontario Act are scheduled to appear in court in June.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine and Justin Zadorsky.