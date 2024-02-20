MP Andy Fillmore considering a run to be Halifax Mayor

Andy Fillmore, the Halifax Member of Parliament was also asked on Tuesday, amid lots of recent speculation, if he was planning to run to be the next mayor of Halifax.

“I am thinking very seriously about putting my name on the ballot and I’m engaged in a number of important conversations with people from across the municipality right now,” said Fillmore. “I’ll say very importantly, with my family as you know when we run for office, our family comes along with us and I’m taking that part of this very seriously.”

Fillmore said he plans on making a decision on a possible mayoralty run, in the near future.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage announced last week, he will not be re-offering after three terms in office.

