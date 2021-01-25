MP Ramesh Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus over allegedly “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues,” according to Liberal Whip Mark Holland’s office.

In a statement announcing the removal of the Brampton Centre MP from the Liberal caucus, Holland’s office said he was made aware of the accusations late last week. He then consulted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The necessary steps were taken. As of this afternoon, Mr. Sangha has been removed from the Liberal caucus,” read Holland’s statement.

Sangha, who was first elected in 2015 is now sitting as an Independent MP.

While the Whip’s office wouldn’t specify what specific comments prompted Sangha’s ouster, sources have told CTV News that his removal from caucus had to do with comments he made about Liberal MP for Mississauga-Malton, Ont. and former cabinet minister Navdeep Bains.

Earlier this month Bains stepped down from cabinet and announced he would not be running in the next election, citing his family.

As first reported by the online outlet Baaz News, in a Punjabi interview discussing Bains’ coming departure from federal politics, Sangha raised past unsubstantiated claims about Sikh extremism in the Liberal ranks. It’s a charge that the government has denied, dating back to Trudeau’s troubled India trip.

“As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead,” said the Liberal Whip’s statement.

In an interview on CTV’s Power Play, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh backed the Liberals’ decision to remove Sangha, and said his comments were “very irresponsible.”

“There’s no reason to be building on baseless claims, what he was regurgitating were claims from Indian sources that had no basis, no foundation, and it simply erodes trust for no reason,” Singh said.

CTV News has reached out to Sangha's office for comment.