Manitoba MP Shelly Glover planning PC leadership run

A former Winnipeg police officer and Conservative MP says she wants to run for the PC Leadership.

Shelly Glover tells CTV News she is in the process of applying to become a candidate.

Glover said she’s dismayed by how seniors in care homes are being treated during the pandemic, but said the final straw was remarks by Premier Brian Pallister around Canadian history and the controversial comments by the new Indigenous Reconciliation Minister Alan Lagimodiere on residential schools.

“I was no longer going to stand by a silent caucus and PC government that could make such hurtful and insensitive comments,” Glover said.

Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson is the only other candidate who has announced a run. She has the support of most of caucus.

The party executive has set Oct. 30 as an election date, with tight timelines for membership sales plus a $25,000 entry fee.

Glover calls the rules unfair and would like to see the deadlines extended because she feels it would allow more people to jump into the race.

“The orchestration of the rules, it’s sad to see. Not just sad, I’m thoroughly appalled,” Glover said.

“This is actually going to make the party look like we’re doing a Pallister 2.0 where nobody listens to anybody.”

Glover is not the only one upset by the leadership rules. Outspoken PC MLA Shannon Martin posted on Facebook and Twitter he too may be interested in the leadership job.

“I am disappointed that a ruling party is not doing everything it can to renew itself in the eyes of Manitobans,” wrote Martin. “That can only be done through a real contested leadership…as opposed to cornering the market.”