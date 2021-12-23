MPI cancelling oral knowledge tests amid spread of Omicron

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced that effective Thursday, Dec. 23 all oral knowledge test appointments will be cancelled until further notice.

In a Wednesday news release, MPI said it made this decision as a precautionary measure amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Crown corporation noted that it will not be making any new appointments for the test available at this time.

MPI said it is currently contacting all of its customers affected by this cancellation, noting they will be able to rebook their appointments when it is once again offering the service.

MPI added that it will continue to monitor its services, policies and protocols as the pandemic continues.