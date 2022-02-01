MPI mailing out latest rebate cheques
The latest rebate cheques from Manitoba Public Insurance will be coming to your mailbox soon.
MPI announced Tuesday morning the first 200,000 cheques have been given to Canada Post this week to be sent to Manitobans, with 680,000 total being issued in the coming weeks for a total rebate amount of $312 million.
“The pandemic has negatively impacted many Manitobans personal finances, but it has also reduced the collision claims to MPI allowing for a rebate,” said Kelvin Goertzen, minister responsible for MPI, in a statement. “Returning these funds to its customers benefits Manitobans and is in keeping with the mandate of Manitoba Public Insurance. “ This is the third MPI rebate in less than two years. Previous rebates were sent in May and December 2020.
MPI said the average private policyholder will receive a rebate of $328.
The rebate is calculated on the Basic Autopac premiums paid between November 22, 2020, and December 9, 2021, and is expected to be about 27 per cent of the customer’s annual Basic Autopac premium, MPI said.
Rebate amounts of $10 or less will be credited to the customer’s MPI account.
