MPI workers walk off the job

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 1,700 unionized employees across the province walked off the job. The employees include estimators, adjusters, call centre workers, and service centre representatives.

“It didn’t really have to come to this,” said Kyle Ross, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU).

“It’s unfortunate that Manitobans again have to pay the price for the government’s inability to bargain with workers in Manitoba."

According to MPI, the strike action comes after the MGEU rejected an enhanced four-year collective agreement worth 17 per cent in total monetary value, as well as an offer to avoid strike action by going directly to voluntary arbitration.

“This offer includes general wage increases, a new and permanent pay step of 3.5 per cent for unionized employees, a special wage adjustment for operations staff, a lump sum signing bonus, and other benefit enhancements for MPI employees and their families,” said Ward Keith, chair of MPI’s board of directors.

The MGEU said the 17 per cent figure is misleading as it includes benefits.

According to Ross, the Crown corporation’s current offer is an eight per cent wage increase over four years, which he said is not enough.

“We’re really just trying to get a fair deal and we’ll continue to work to get a fair deal,” Ross said.

“Our goal is to bargain a fair deal at the table and hopefully the employer will come back to the table and we can come to a place where we can settle this.”

MPI said its contact centre will remain open for personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims, and total theft claims. Manitobans reporting all other types of collision damage claims can go directly to an MPI-accredited repair shop for vehicle estimates and repairs.

Those with general inquiries or service transactions can visit one of MPI’s broker partners.

All driver testing will be temporarily suspended, but will resume as soon as possible with contracted service providers. Essential services, including income replacement payments for personal injury claimants, will continue uninterrupted.

“In its 52-year history, MPI has never had a labour disruption of this nature,” Keith said.

- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur.