MPP Percy Hatfield not seeking re-election in 2022
Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Percy Hatfield has announced he will not run in the 2022 provincial election. Instead, he plans to retire.
“After careful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of my term in office and not seek re-election in 2022,” said Hatfield in a media release Friday. “Serving as the MPP for Windsor—Tecumseh has been a great honour and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by my constituents over these past eight years, but I believe it is now time for me to step aside and make room for new voices from our community.”
He says his retirement means more quality time his family including his six grandchildren.
Hatfield entered politics after 30 years of working as a radio and television journalist.
He won a byelection in the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in August 2013 and has been the incumbent since.
“From now until the election, my staff and I will continue to provide the exemplary constituency service you have come to expect and appreciate,” he adds.
