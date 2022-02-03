MPs agree to call GoFundMe to testify over trucker convoy fundraiser

Fundraising website GoFundMe has been called to testify at the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee about what safeguards it has in place when it comes to releasing the nearly $10.1M of funds raised for the trucker convoy.

MPs on the committee voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to invite representatives to appear “as soon as possible,” after NDP MP and public safety critic Alistair MacGregor proposed the study during a meeting.

What the elected officials want to hear from the company includes how it plans to ensure that the funds are “not being used to promote extremism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and other forms of hate, which have been expressed among prominent organizers for the truck convoy currently in Ottawa.”

This includes accounting on the $1 million that has already been released with the intention of being spent to cover fuel, food, and lodging costs for the truckers taking part in what’s become a multi-day demonstration in downtown Ottawa. The organizers have indicated that any leftover funds would go to “a credible Veterans organization which will be chosen by the donors.”

On Wednesday, GoFundMe suspended the “Freedom Convoy” fundraiser halting the ability for any further donations to be made while a compliance review takes place. The fundraising site has been working with organizers for several days to provide a clear plan for how the nearly record-setting amount of funds will be allocated.

“This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,” said a pinned post from GoFundMe at the top of the fundraiser on Wednesday night. “Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience.”

MacGregor told the committee that he wants to ensure that the company prevents the use of anonymity to funnel money to extremist groups.

“GoFundMe are accountable for their role in this debacle, and it is incumbent on Parliamentarians to ask them these important questions,” he said in a statement following the meeting. “We have a responsibility to Canadians to keep them safe.”

Should representatives appear, they are set to be asked what measures are in place to prevent foreign funds from being used to support these views, after Ottawa police suggested Wednesday that there are American elements involved in funding the demonstration. A number of the donations made have come in anonymously.

During a press conference on Thursday, Keith Wilson, a lawyer who says he is representing the truckers, said that steps have been taken to “establish the appropriate banking and other arrangements.”

“And all of the funds that have not yet made it to that bank account are being held in trust for the benefit of the movement… We have an accountant involved, we have lawyers involved… There's audit procedures and so on in place, which will allow GoFundMe to flow the funds that so many have donated,” Wilson said.

Anticipating GoFundMe will release the remaining millions to the convoy organizers, Wilson said that lawyers and accountants are “currently refining the process for truckers and others who have been involved in the convoy and are here now, to be reimbursed.”

The committee is also inviting the national financial intelligence agency Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to testify.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to GoFundMe for comment on whether they will agree to appear before the committee. In previous comments to CTV News, a company spokesperson said they are working to ensure the funds are distributed as stated by the organizer.

"As part of our verification process, we require full transparency from the organizer about the flow of funds to ensure there's a clear plan and donors are informed on how the funds will be spent,” the spokesperson said.

With files from CTV News’ Alexandra Mae Jones and Christy Somos