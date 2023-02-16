MPs ask CSIS to help them spot foreign interference
Some members of Parliament say they have no idea how to spot foreign interference, as Canada's spy agency warns that all elected officials are targets for hostile states.
-
'Do you know this sticky-fingered suspect?' Windsor police looking for man after apartment building robberyWindsor police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they allege broke into an apartment building earlier this month and stole money from an office.
-
China threatens U.S. entities over downing of balloonChina said Wednesday it will take measures against U.S. entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the American East Coast.
-
Megacluster of galaxies reveals its secrets in new Webb telescope imageThe James Webb Space Telescope just peered into a celestial Pandora's box to see what lies beyond a megacluster of galaxies.
-
Week to end with risk of freezing rain, light snow for London, Ont.This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with temperatures expected to plummet, and freezing rain and light snow in the forecast.
-
Man robbed at knifepoint at Toronto subway station; suspect fled: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at Runnymede subway station Wednesday night.
-
MPs ask CSIS to help them spot foreign interferenceSome members of Parliament say they have no idea how to spot foreign interference, as Canada's spy agency warns that all elected officials are targets for hostile states.
-
John Tory works on transition plan after submitting letter of resignationToronto Mayor John Tory is working on a transition plan today after submitting his formal resignation last night.
-
Maritimers fundraising to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and SyriaMaritimers are stepping up to help fundraise and deliver aid to areas of Turkiye and Syria that were devastated by the disastrous Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed more than 39,000 people.
-
City increases spending on roads and infrastructure in 2023 budgetThe budget focuses on long-term sustainable investment in infrastructure.