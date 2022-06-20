MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threats
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
In an interview, Mendicino revealed he has been subject to death threats on social media in recent weeks.
Speaking to The Canadian Press, the public safety minister says he and the police, as well as Parliamentary Protective Services, are reassessing the security of MPs after a series of threats and intimidating incidents.
Among the measures being actively considered is giving MPs panic buttons to carry around to immediately alert law enforcement if they are facing a threat.
Mendicino says he has received a number of death threats on Instagram after introducing a bill in Parliament last month bringing in gun controls to prevent gun violence.
The posts from an account entitled "eliteterrorist" include: "Somebody's gonna shoot you to death."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June, 20, 2022.
