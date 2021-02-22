Members of Parliament voted Monday to label China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslims a genocide, and to call on the federal government to formally adopt that position, without the support of the Liberal cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not participate in the vote. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau abstained on the record while the rest of his cabinet colleagues were absent.

"I abstain on behalf of the Government of Canada," said Garneau when he made his position known.

All opposition MPs who participated in the vote as well as most Liberal MPs, including Garneau’s parliamentary secretary Rob Oliphant, voted in favour of the motion. It was considered a free vote for Liberal MPs.

The federal Conservatives introduced the motion last Thursday. It states, in part, that in the opinion of the House of Commons, "the People's Republic of China has engaged in actions consistent with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 260, commonly known as the 'Genocide Convention'.. [and] the House, therefore, recognize that a genocide is currently being carried out by the People's Republic of China against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims… and call on the government to officially adopt this position."

MPs also passed a Bloc Quebecois amendment to the motion to include language calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Olympic Games "if the Chinese government continues this genocide."

There have long been reports gathered by journalists and international human rights advocates exposing instances of state surveillance, mass rape, forced labour, sterilization, and torture at China’s "re-education" camps for Uighurs.

While the motion is non-binding on the government, it is symbolic. It comes after a House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights concluded in October the situation amounted to a genocide.

In its findings released in October 2020, the committee of MPs unanimously agreed the actions of the Chinese government constitutes a genocide of the Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

"This is a non-partisan issue, this is a humanitarian issue, this is an issue of genocide, of crimes against humanity," said Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi at the time.

The MPs warned in the report that "if the international community does not condemn the human rights abuses in Xinjiang province by the Government of China, a precedent will be set, and these methods will be adopted by other regimes."

The federal government has not yet commented on the reasoning for the abstention, after weeks of dodging questions about whether the federal government was ready to join the majority of MPs in calling the situation a genocide.

"We are of course extremely concerned with the situation around human rights in Xinjiang. We have expressed many times our apprehension and our disagreement with what is going on. We have taken careful note of conclusions drawn by experts around the world, including findings of crimes against humanity and genocide," said Trudeau on Friday.

"We’re still reflecting very carefully on the best path forward for Canada and certainly we recognize that moving forward multilaterally will be the best way to demonstrate the solidarity of Western democracies."

China’s Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu has previously cautioned the federal government about interfering in internal Chinese affairs.

More to come…