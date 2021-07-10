MR 35 reopened following police investigation into serious collision

Sudbury police have reopened MR 35 following an investigation into a serious collision west of Clarabelle Road on Saturday.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) official twitter account published a tweet just after 8:00 a.m. that traffic had been reduced to one lane but later closed the roadway in both directions.

The section of MR35 remained closed for approx. 8 hours.

Officials have not yet released any details with regards to the incident.

Information including the number of vehicles involved in the incident or related injuries to occupants was not immediately available.

This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.