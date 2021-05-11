MR 55 in Sudbury closed until Wednesday after beaver dam breaks

MR 55 between Koti Road and Bruno Street will remain closed until at least tomorrow morning, the city said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll update this info as it becomes available," the city said in a tweet.

Original story:

Horizon Drive is currently closed at MR 55 due to a beaver dam break, Greater Sudbury said Tuesday.

The broken dam has caused flooding.

City crews are in the area and motorists are being asked to find an alternate route. The closure is on MR 55 between Koti Road and Bruno Street.

"All vehicles will need to take Highway 17 to access the area," the city said in a tweet.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.