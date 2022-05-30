Mrs. Universe, SI model Ashley Callingbull joins Elks' game-day hosting team
To the list of career accomplishments that includes model, motivational speaker and actress, Ashley Callingbull is adding CFL host.
The former Mrs. Universe winner, Sports Illustrated model, and The Amazing Race Canada contestant was revealed as the Elks' second game-day host on Monday.
From Enoch Cree Nation in Treaty Six, Callingbull was the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Mrs. Universe 2015 and first Indigenous woman featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition in 2022.
“Being a proud member of Treaty Six, I’ve always been a fan of Edmonton’s sports teams. I’m excited to join one of my hometown teams with the Edmonton Elks," Callingbull said in a news release.
She'll host alongside CISN Country's Chris Scheetz.
Enoch Cree Nation Chief Billy Morin added, "Having Ashley be a game day voice of the Elks is not only a source of pride for Enoch, but all Treaty Six First Nations."
The Elks face off against Calgary on Friday in a pre-season match in Edmonton.
Net proceeds from the game will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Tickets are $15.
