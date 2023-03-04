MRU Cougars women one win away from dethroning Thunderbirds

Breanne Trotter of the Mount Royal University women's hockey team scored the game's only goal, giving the Cougars a 1-0 win over the UBC Thunderbirds Friday night.

The victory puts the Cougars one win away from their first Canada West title.

Trotter's game-winner came at around the six minute mark of the third period, when she beat Thunderbird goaltender Elise Hugens, scoring her second goal of the playoffs.

Kaitlyn Ross stopped 38 shots for the Cougars, registering her third shutout of the 2023 playoffs.

The defending Canada West champion Thunderbirds will have to bounce back Saturday night, if they hope to extend the series to a deciding game Sunday.

Puckdrop Saturday is 8 p.m. MT at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver.

The game can be watched on Canada West TV.

