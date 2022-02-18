MRU drops vaccination requirement for on-campus learning

Mount Royal University is joining other post-secondary institutions in Calgary in dropping vaccination policies.

A letter posted to MRU's website on Friday explained that all students originally scheduled for in-person leaning will return to campus on Feb. 28, and its vaccination policy will be dropped as of March 1.

"Vaccination verification will not be required to enroll in courses for future semesters," said the letter, send on behalf of president and vice-chancellor Tim Rahilly.

"This also means visitors to campus no longer need to provide vaccine verification to participate in on-campus services and activities."

Masking will continue to be required for all of the university's indoor shared learning and common spaces until the end of the winter term on April 30. Masks are not required during physical activity at MRU recreation facilities.

UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY

The University of Calgary previously announced it would also allow students to return to in-person classes on Feb. 28, as part of a phased return to campus.

The U of C will not require evidence of vaccination to enrol in courses for future semesters.

"It is important to keep in mind that we are a highly vaccinated community, with 99 per cent of the entire student, faculty and staff body fully vaccinated. This high level of vaccination helps protect us all," said a letter posted to the U of C's website on Feb. 10.

Masking will be required until the end of the winter term.

"At that time, masking will become optional at the University of Calgary," the letter said.

SAIT

SAIT will also be allowing students to return to on-campus learning as of Feb. 28.

A letter posted to SAIT's website on Feb. 10 said students and employees would no longer need to be fully vaccinated to attend campus, nor would they be required to disclose their vaccination status. The changes were effective immediately.

Masks are still required indoors in public places as part of Alberta's province-wide masking mandate, though that is expected to be dropped by March 1 at the earliest.