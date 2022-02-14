MRU officials say agreement in principle reached with faculty

After months of bargaining, Calgary's Mount Royal University has announced a tentative collective agreement has been reached with the school's faculty association.

"Today the bargaining teams announced they have reached an agreement in principle," said school officials in a statement released Monday. "This follows a period of mediation which concluded with the mediator issuing a report containing recommendations for terms of settlement.

"Details of the agreement in principle remain confidential as it will now be submitted to the MRFA (Mount Royal Faculty Association) membership for ratification."

The school says students were the top priority during negotiations and "the proposed settlement will preserve the educational experience for which Mount Royal University is known."

A timeline for the faculty association's ratification vote on the agreement has not been confirmed.