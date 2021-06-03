MRU to award four honorary doctorates for special achievement

An Indigenous poet, an energy sector leader, a Blackfoot elder and residential school survivor and a former Calgary police chief will receive honourary doctorates from Mount Royal University next week in a live ceremony with a pandemic twist.

The four being honoured are Louise Bernice Halfe, Hal Kvisle, Clarence Wolfleg Senior and Christine Silverberg.

Halfe, also known as Sky Dancer, an award-winning poet who testifies to the Indigenous experience who is also the Parliamentary Poet Laureate will receive her Honorary Doctorate of Laws on June 9 at 10:00 a.m.

Kvisle, a leader in the energy sector and a long-time advocate for education, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws on June 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Wolfleg Senior, also known as Elder Miiksika’am, is a residential school survivor and spiritual elder advisor to several organizations across Canada. Elder Miiksika’am will receive his Honorary Doctorate of Laws on June 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Christine Silverberg, the first woman to hold the position of Calgary Chief of Police, will receive her Honorary Doctorate of Laws on June 9 at 2:00pm.

These four are being recognized for outstanding achievements and community service. Each recipient will address graduates and guests during their own ceremony of recognition.

CEREMONIES

Due to the pandemic, MRU is holding the convocation ceremony outside and will arrange students and families in a drive-in and park format, ensuring people stay in their cars and are safe.

“This graduating class finished their studies during an uncertain time, speaking to their persistence and ability to adapt. These are foundational skills that will serve them well in the future,” MRU President and Vice-Chancellor Tim Rahilly, PhD said in a release. “We just couldn’t imagine not recognizing their accomplishments, so this drive-in format gives us a safe way to celebrate.”

Mount Royal is also offering a convocation live-stream for family members who cannot come to the live event.

Honorary doctorates are the highest symbols of recognition Mount Royal can award an individual.