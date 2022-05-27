MS Walk Ottawa moves online due to the storm

The MS Walk Ottawa fundraising event is moving to a virtual event this weekend as the cleanup continues from last weekend's storm.

The MS Walk Ottawa was scheduled for Sunday at the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre at Britannia Park.

On Friday, organizers announced the event would be held online.

"The health and safety of our community are of utmost importance, and having an accessible route that is safe for all participants, regardless of their mobility, is not possible. Therefore, the difficult decision to move the event online was made," organizers said.

"As an aware and responsible community member, we know that the lingering effects of the storm that hit Ontario last week are still causing inconvenience to residents in Ottawa. And, in this difficult time, we stand together with everyone affected, and hope that the rebuilding and clean-up process moves swiftly."

MS Walk Ottawa will host a livestream event at 12 p.m. Sunday.

The MS Walk Ottawa raises funds to support the 90,000 Canadians living with MS.